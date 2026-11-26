The fact that high-end Nvidia AI cards reach China despite the U.S. export controls isn't so much an open secret as it is simply a pricing structure. Several write-ups have illustrated that fact in the past, but today's Washington Post chronicle details how easy it is to buy the forbidden goods in China right now, with no need for secrecy or private club passwords — just talk to the sellers who have them.

The Post details how one of its correspondents went to the Huaqiangbei market in the Shenzhen prefecture — a location known for its variety of technological goods — to try and get some export-controlled Nvidia Blackwell cards. Seemingly at the cost of only a bit of conversation, an initially reluctant seller named Wu made a few calls and eventually quoted around $3 million for an eight-GPU server with Blackwell B300 chips, the highest-end version.

Equivalent hardware purportedly sells for around $500,000-600,000 in the U.S., but it apparently sells easily even with the apparent 5-6x markup. Plenty of Chinese companies are producing their own wares, yes, but at this point in time, no chip family comes close to the massive horsepower offered by Blackwell. This is a parallel story to U.S. firms, who are happy to overpay for server hardware even when the contracts they've signed change underneath them.

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While inference tasks (running the models) can be performed as well or, arguably better, with efficiency-oriented alternatives, training a frontier-level model requires astounding amounts of compute power, to the tune of thousands of B300s. Hence, according to Kyle Chan from the Brookings Institution, Nvidia's wares are a 'decisive factor' in the performance-starved Chinese AI market.

A Shenzhen-based consultant put it plainly, saying that if he ever wanted to have an AI firm, he'd just go to Huaqiangbei and "work out a deal." Proving that point, the publication found more sellers dealing in Blackwell rack units, with price tags of $3-3.4 million for an eight-GPU machine.

According to seller Jason Cheng, his clients include folks from Russia and Iran, nations also covered by the U.S. AI trade export controls. The fact that those people opt to just fly to China and pay a sizable markup instead of trying to procure the GPUs more directly themselves may illustrate how well-oiled China's grey-market supply chain is. Wu told the Post he gets his cards from Hong Kong, though he's apparently unaware of where they hail from in the first place.

The Post raises questions about how the trade controls are taking effect, highlighting Washington's inconsistent stance on the matter, with the Treasury and the Department of Commerce seemingly at odds regarding enforcement. Heck, even procurement records for Chinese public institutions reportedly show clear purchase orders for forbidden wares.

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Whither Nvidia in all of this? Jensen Huang was reinstated as CEO despite all the controversy surrounding his relationship with a Chinese honeypot, who allegedly facilitated moving billions' worth of Blackwell GPUs to China. He's clearly stated in the past that he'd prefer the export controls gone, and that he "hopes to get more advanced chips into China." The firm has likewise repeatedly praised the U.S. government whenever it lifted an export control on its chips.

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