Fable 5.2 creates an underwater world in a browser in only 96 KB — 40-line prompt creates impressive demo that runs at 180 FPS

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Elegant effort is reminiscent of both old- and new-school demoscene.

Abyssal Garden demo
(Image credit: Maksymilian Dendura)
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Claude Fable 5.2 was released recently to mostly rave reviews, with both users and analysis outlets ranking it nipping at the heels of the much pricier Opus 5.5. Perhaps as practical proof of that claim, front-end developer Maksymilian Dendura took inspiration from the demoscene and had Fable roll his own virtual underwater world, Abyssal Garden, in only 96 KB of Javascript/HTML — you can check it out here.

The demo's 3D space and textures are all procedurally generated, meaning they're the result of mathematical equations rather than prebuilt 3D meshes, and all calculated on load. Using actual meshes and images for textures would otherwise take up a significant amount of space.

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Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
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Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • usertests
    The result is definitely impressive, especially but not only as it's purely browser-based, relying on WebGPU and WebGL. Both are rarely-mentioned technologies that have actually existed for a long while now.
    WebGPU is new.

    It gave my iGPU a workout but maintained 60 FPS at a 720p-ish resolution on the lowest detail setting. I expected worse but it worked quite well.
    Reply