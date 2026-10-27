Fields Medal-winning UC Berkeley professor ends graded homework due to AI cheating — says in-person exams are the only solution left to widespread AI use

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AI has gotten so good that it’s increasingly difficult to differentiate between human- and AI-generated homework.

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A University of California, Berkeley (UC Berkeley) professor has stopped giving his students graded homework, saying that rampant AI use has made it pointless. According to the New York Post, renowned mathematician Richard Borcherds said that it’s now nearly impossible to tell the difference between a student-written submission and one that’s been created using artificial intelligence. Because of this, he now primarily uses in-person exams with no electronic devices to grade his students and see how well they are doing in his class.

“Online exams are now a waste of time as several students just use AI to answer the questions. I cannot tell which students are using AI, but I notice the average score increases a lot in online exams,” Borcherds told the publication. He also added, “Grading for correctness just adds a huge incentive for them to use AI for homework instead of doing it themselves and penalizes students for honesty. And paying to grade AI generated answers is a waste of time and money.”

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • derekullo
    Graded homework?
    I think that is just a take home test !
    Reply
  • hotaru251
    smart teacher.

    Honestly Colleges need to just go full tilt and say anyone caught using ai will be dropped out immediately.

    If they can't keep grades similar between homework and in person call em in and ask em qustions they should know but got wrong and ask why they got it right here but not here.
    If they cant give an acceptable answer drop em. Let them waste their $ but not teachers time.
    Reply
  • TechieTwo
    Just give pop quizzes weekly and eliminate the cheaters and dumb.
    Reply