Firm rents four Nvidia H200s to test '80x cheaper' DeepSeek claim — $13,200 monthly GPU rental doubles Claude bill while security flaws keep code offline

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The custom setup couldn't beat DeepSeek's own list price.

The DeepSeek logo against a hexagonal textured background
(Image credit: DeepSeek)

The Call Center Doctors, a call center consultancy that builds and runs call floors for other businesses, rented a server with four Nvidia H200 AI GPUs to serve DeepSeek V4.1 Flash to its Claude Code agents in place of Opus 5.5, according to its test write-up. The write-up is aimed at anyone who has heard that DeepSeek is “80x cheaper” than Claude. Using its real coding mix, the firm's server topped out at around 213 tokens written per second at an on-demand cost of $440.88 per day, versus $184–$223 per day for the same work via DeepSeek’s API. The call center went back to Opus 5.5 at a lower price than the box would cost at on-demand rates.

DeepSeek’s API is priced at $0.15 per 1 million new input tokens off-peak, $0.003 cached input tokens, and $0.60 per 1 million output tokens. Peak costs are double. By comparison, Anthropic’s Claude Opus 5.5 is listed at $4 input and $20 output per 1 million tokens, with cache reads at $0.20. The consultancy used it through subscriptions and not the API.

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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ndneubauer2
    DeepSeek is “80x cheaper” than Claude.

    Well, obviously you have to compare API costs with API costs, not the cost of renting hardware.

    What even is the point of this article?
    Reply
  • Moosegoose
    This is the dumbest article I have read in weeks.

    This isn’t even AI slop, it’s devoid of intelligence. I hope the author doesn’t think this makes him some sort of authority on LLMs.

    “The box’s performance was fine for one kind of work at a time in the test’s one-minute full-load runs. But the coding agents work mostly by resending the conversation, and 96% of what the agents provided the model was stale text, according to the consultancy’s logs. It takes about 1,000 old tokens for every new token written; the re-reads are cheap, but so numerous that the box was kept busy re-reading, leaving little of its time for writing new tokens.”

    Do…. you not know how caching works? Or are you a fourth grader, because that is about the critical thinking proficiency demonstrated here.

    Also the company that rented 4xH200s 24/7 to serve themselves Deepseek to their coding agents…? Equally devoid of any brain cells.

    Probably taking advice from Shane Downing.
    Reply