Firm that lets you rent out your idle Mac for AI inference workloads warns of plummeting token costs — Darkbloom network sees earnings drop to $1.23 a day as Anthropic tokens fall 77%

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AI inference GPU rental prices falling
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Darkbloom, a decentralized AI inference network that aggregates and sells spare compute capacity from Macs, told its members to expect revenues to fall as token prices continue to drop. According to The Register, the price per million tokens for Anthropic dropped by 77% in under five months, falling to $0.62 in October 2026 from $2.65 in May.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.