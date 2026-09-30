Florida attorney general asks judge to bar OpenAI from developing new AI models without third-party approval — OpenAI says it already paused training its most capable models last week

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Florida's motion uses OpenAI's own safety warnings as evidence

OpenAI
(Image credit: OpenAI)

Florida Attorney General (AG) James Uthmeier has filed a motion for a temporary injunction against five OpenAI entities and Sam Altman personally over questions about AI safety. It asks the court to order several enjoinments against OpenAI: for the company to stop developing any AI models without independent third-party guardrails and approval, to stop providing ChatGPT for minors in Florida, to stop collecting data from Florida children under 13 without notice, consent, review, and security procedures, to stop representing ChatGPT as safe, accurate, or reliable, to stop ascribing any false human attributes to its services, and to stop soliciting engagement through “conversation prolongation.”

In a video posted to X the same day, Uthmeier said Altman can join the request if his intentions are genuine.

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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • bigdragon
    I really get the impression that the AI companies don't know what they're training. They're just training with bigger data sets while hoping for better results. I worry they're skipping the foundational logic.

    If I were an AI investor I'd be jumping ship at the news of a business-friendly government trying to stop development. That's way beyond a warning shot.
    Reply
  • Rand0m_Guy
    No standing and a blatant violation of the Dormant Commerce Clause.

    This would be like California passing a law to ban guns in Wisconsin because someone committed a crime with one in Texas. completely and utterly laughable!
    Reply