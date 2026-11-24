Multiple employees from both OpenAI and Anthropic are sounding the alarm on the AI labs’ latest models. According to Axios, researchers are still looking for ways to contain and control unreleased models as they become more powerful, leading to debates about whether these models should be released publicly or if they should remain for internal use only. Some people are also arguing that it’s becoming impossible to keep the latest AI leashed and that companies should stop their development immediately.

“If we continue trying to make models much smarter, such that they’re actually smarter than us... they will in fact be able to trick us successfully,” a researcher told the publication. “And once you get to that point, many of the schemes that we’ve had at work up until now sort of go out the window.” There have previously been various incidents where unreleased models were able to break out of their testing environments and hack their way around the internet.

The report, which claims to have more than two dozen sources, cites "multiple" employees at frontier AI companies who worry their execs will choose profits over safety when it comes to releasing AI models. Furthermore, "they feel executives have become out of touch with the severity of safety risks."

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Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has even warned about an even more devastating occurrence, saying that an AI-driven botnet “swarm” could take over the internet in less than a year. The company went as far as listing “existential risks to humanity” as one of its risk factors in its IPO prospectus, although it has ironically proposed an AI safety bill that only kicks in if 50 deaths or $1 billion in damages are on the line.

Jensen Huang, the CEO of the company behind some of the hardware that enabled these breakthroughs in AI, said that “we have to shut the labs down” if these AI models prove to be unsafe, and that the civil and criminal liabilities that labs and developers would incur if AI models cause damage would be “incredible.” Still, he said that these fears are nothing but a distraction and not a call for regulation. A former OpenAI safety employee also said that the company’s safety culture is inherently broken and is calling for Silicon Valley to rely on safety experts from nuclear engineering and aviation to help “ensure that no single machine failure or human error would result in tragedy.”

A few months after the news of AI models escaping their testing environments, the White House convened the United States’ top AI tech executives, where they promised to “self-police” AI development and take steps “to build a positive future.” Despite that, a Democrat congresswoman has called for a ban on artificial superintelligence, echoing Sen. Bernie Sanders’ proposal to put a 20-year prison term on anyone caught developing the technology, and calling artificial intelligence an “out-of-control” industry.

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