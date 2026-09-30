Geekbench 7 results suggest OpenAI’s dots agent runs on nine-core AMD EPYC VMs with nearly 10GB of memory — newest runs score about six times Meta Muse in multi-core

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The 9,435 multi-core score posted on X was uploaded four days before the launch.

OpenAI&#039;s dots wordmark in glowing multicolor letters above four plush dot characters, on a black background
(Image credit: OpenAI)

A pre-launch Geekbench 7 result, shared on X by INIYSA as one of OpenAI’s dots (it's answer to Meta's Muse), shows a multi-core score of 9,435, with indications of the hardware used by the new autonomous agent. The VM hardware appears to be a single nine-core slice of an AMD EPYC 9V74 with 9.73GB of memory, run on Ubuntu for the leak and Debian for post-launch runs. Our check of Geekbench 7’s public database found six runs on that configuration uploaded since launch, ranging from 1,512 to 1,614 single-core and 8,135 to 8,991 multi-core. Dots, powered by GPT-6 Astra, launched at OpenAI’s DevDay on Tuesday for Pro and Business Premium users.

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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.