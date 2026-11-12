Google adds two new specialized chips for AI agents and security to 8th-gen TPU lineup — TPU 8i Max puts two chips on one package for long-context work, TPU 8tx swaps Arm hosts for AMD EPYC

MEMBER EXCLUSIVE
News-analysis
By
Published

Google has yet to share specs, prices or ship dates for either new system.

Renderings of a Google TPU 8tx board with four chips and four TPU 8i Max boards, each carrying two chips on one package, labeled TPU 8tx and TPU 8i Max.
(Image credit: Google)

Google's eighth-generation TPU family has now expanded further. Back in April, the company announced TPU 8t for training AI models and TPU 8i for general-purpose inference workloads. Google has now introduced TPU 8tx, built on the same silicon as the previously announced 8t, for confidential, hardware-isolated inference aimed at regulated enterprises and governments, and TPU 8i Max, which combines two 8i chips on one package for long-context agentic work.

TPU 8tx swaps the Arm-based Axion hosts of the 8t and 8i for a 5th Gen AMD EPYC CPU, adopting a Boardfly network, and the 8i Max doubles the compute, SRAM, and HBM bandwidth of the original 8i. The original split, the TPU 8t and 8i, made natural sense. The 8t targets large-scale training, while the 8i leans toward low-latency inference and reasoning. TPUs have become a fast-growing business, with the company claiming nearly 100 customers, including Meta’s recent move to TPUs. The more modular approach is flexible and can deliver specialized systems “in a matter of months rather than years,” helping that popularity along.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.