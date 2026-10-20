Google DeepMind says four AI agents beat Minecraft in 27 hours by writing 2,783 programs of their own — AI team died 605 times on Easy difficulty and ran up an estimated $520 in tokens

News
By
Published

About half the run was spent fighting the dragon, solved by stacking dirt to reach its crystals.

End portal in a Minecraft stronghold with all twelve Eyes of Ender in place, surrounded by stone brick walls, water and lava
(Image credit: Google DeepMind (Faldor et al.); textures: Pixel Perfection, XSSheep and Nova_Wostra, CC BY-SA 4.0)
1

The game of Minecraft is no match for a team of four Gemini 4 Argon agents, as they were able to defeat it in 27 hours with 2,783 self-written programs, a paper from Google DeepMind reveals. The agents did die 605 times, even on Easy, and about half the run was spent fighting the Ender Dragon, the final boss of the game. The run finally came to completion when the End was solved by stacking dirt to reach the boss’s crystals, at an estimated cost of around $520 in tokens.

The experimental run was designed from the get-go with one goal: kill the Ender Dragon. The playthrough involved a random, shared survival world on Easy with four agents — a fifth agent existed only for reporting — from Gemini 4 Argon, Google’s latest frontier model. Each agent had its own player through the open-source Mineflayer JavaScript library for Minecraft bots, but they were able to coordinate through in-game chat and shared notes. Every program used in the run was written by the agents themselves, and the emphasis is on coding and teamwork rather than game-playing.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • PEnns
    Now, that's an amazing scientific achievement...../s

    " by writing 2,783 programs of their own "
    How come the game's anti cheat system didn't notice all that cheating?? People don't treat in Minecraft? I never played that game so maybe there is no anti-cheat overlord??
    Reply