Google reveals new Gemini 4 Carbon AI model, narrowly beating Claude Opus 5.5 — frontier AI model is also the least likely to hallucinate, benchmarks claim

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Tests now push models to reveal their greater weaknesses.

Gemini 4 Carbon name on phone.
(Image credit: VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

Last week, Google released its latest AI model, Gemini 4 Carbon, topping intelligence rankings charts. The model has landed with a grander splash than most. As Artificial Analysis highlights, Gemini 4 Carbon is now the highest-ranked AI model on its latest Intelligence Index V5 benchmark suite, beating Claude Opus 5.5 by one point. It achieves the number one score across four of the nine evaluations, and does so at a lower cost per task than other high-ranking models, like Claude Opus 5.5. Google is offering access to the model for cyber defenders first through its Fairwind program, with wider availability coming sometime after.

Perhaps more crucially, Gemini 4 Carbon stands apart by topping Artificial Analysis' new AA-Omniscience v 1.1 test that tracks hallucinations and knowledgeable recall of information. As governments and institutions look to maximize value and security from their use of AI, being able to claim the lowest hallucination score could prove a significant selling point.

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Jon Martindale
Jon Martindale
Freelance Writer

Jon Martindale is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. For the past 20 years, he's been writing about PC components, emerging technologies, and the latest software advances. His deep and broad journalistic experience gives him unique insights into the most exciting technology trends of today and tomorrow.