Google freezes open-source bug bounty program amid flood of invalid AI slop submissions — product flaw submissions halted until 2027 as maintainers drown in hallucinations

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Engineers and open-source maintainers reportedly overwhelmed by thousands of sloppy reports

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Google has officially suspended product vulnerability submissions to its Open Source Software Vulnerability Reward Program (OSS VRP) — a bug bounty program — over an influx of invalid AI-driven reports. The company, in an official X post on October 1, encouraged participants to explore other VRP programs and committed to providing an update by the first quarter of 2027, while it reformats and works on this aspect of the program in the meantime.

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Etiido Uko
Etiido Uko
News Contributor

Etiido Uko is a news contributor for Tom's Hardware covering the latest updates in big tech and the PC industry. He is a mechanical engineer and senior technical writer with over nine years of experience in documentation and reporting. He is deeply passionate about all things engineering and technology, and is an expert in gadgets, manufacturing, robotics, automotive, and aerospace.