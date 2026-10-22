Google’s TPUs for AI workloads now run in Meta's data centers — TPUs sold to external customers for the first time, threaten Nvidia's market dominance

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PyTorch’s own creator now serves AI models on Google’s TPUs, and most need no JAX port.

Illustration of processor chips on a circuit board linked by glowing traces and bands of light
(Image credit: Google)
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Google’s tensor processing units (TPUs) — its custom AI chips — now serve AI in production at Meta (creator of the widely used PyTorch AI framework) through a new PyTorch-native version of the SGLang inference engine, announced on Google’s developer blog. A matching version of vLLM, another widely used inference engine, was also announced as open source.

Previously, both engines used Google’s own JAX AI framework to run on TPUs. The new versions allow the hardware to be a native option for PyTorch, mostly without rewriting.

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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.