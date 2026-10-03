ChatGPT-6 Astra plays World of Warcraft 'blind' and clears the orc starting zone in 40 minutes with no deaths — AI agent navigates by parsing raw server network packets and SQL files

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OpenAI's model used the open-source agent-wow client to play on a private World of Warcraft server.

An orc in purple robes stands beside a glowing totem on a street in Orgrimmar
(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

OpenAI's GPT-6 Astra AI model was able to clear the Orc starting area in World of Warcraft (WoW) in 40 minutes with 0 deaths, agent-wow's developer says. The model played the zone without seeing a single rendered frame, relying on network traffic and quest data pulled from the server's own files. The approach used a single prompt in Codex with agent-wow, an open-source client, to play on a private server. The corresponding YouTube video says that the agent “starts as a level 1 Orc, completes every quest in the Valley of Trials, and finishes the run in Sen’jin Village.”

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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Trake_17
    Botting has always been a scourge, so this sounds like the final chapter for WoW
    Reply
  • PEnns
    Another example of the amazing reasons humanity needs AI: Computer games dominance!!

    And all that without taking a break to hack into some company's or government's system!!

    /s
    Reply
  • DigitalTamashiiAiWORLD
    What on this special ... my ai project play online on GTA 5 . No special on this pro model play that , my maybe like 3 years old child but know i try for free :]
    Reply