Homelabber uses second-gen Optane memory sticks to run a 2.8-trillion-parameter AI model on CPU alone — warns that Optane's extreme heat can 'burn out' nearby memory DRAM, used blower fans to prevent melting RAM

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It’s slow, it’s loud, but it runs on old Optane.

Open white PC case with a large CPU cooler and two black blower fans aimed at a row of memory modules
(Image credit: u/IndividualSurvival on Reddit)
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A homelab builder on Reddit has run Moonshot AI’s 2.8-trillion-parameter Kimi K3 AI model on discontinued second-gen Optane PMem 200 memory, using a 40-core 3rd-gen Xeon Scalable CPU and not a GPU for inference. The build runs hot, and the builder’s advice is that you “treat active DIMM cooling as mandatory,” with dual 12W blower fans aimed at the modules to get temperatures under control. The project, a follow-up to a separate user’s first-gen Optane build earlier this year, runs at a sluggish 0.85 tokens per second even with 1-bit quantization.

Second-gen Optane PMem server running Kimi K3 (2.8T params) on CPU only, plus a critical thermal warning that could save your RAM
 from r/homelab
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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.