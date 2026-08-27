Hot Chips 2026: Cerebras lays out the future of wafer-scale AI — Nexus system architecture triples rack-scale performance, CS-6 wafer to incorporate stacked DRAM

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You're gonna need a bigger chip.

Exploded view of Cerebras WSE
(Image credit: Cerebras)
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Jeffrey Kampman
Jeffrey Kampman
Senior Analyst, Graphics

As the Senior Analyst, Graphics at Tom's Hardware, Jeff Kampman covers everything that has to do with graphics cards, gaming performance, and more. From integrated graphics processors to discrete graphics cards to the hyperscale installations powering our AI future, if it's got a GPU in it, Jeff is on it. 