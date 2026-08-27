Hot Chips 2026: OpenAI's Jalapeño AI ASIC unpacked — accelerator developed using AI achieves efficiency and throughput gains against power-hungry Blackwell

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How OpenAI used AI to build its AI ASIC.

Jalapeno Chip
(Image credit: OpenAI)

OpenAI made quite a splash back in June, when it unveiled its 'Jalapeño' AI accelerator and revealed that the chip reached tape-out in just nine months. At the Hot Chips conference, OpenAI disclosed more details about the architecture of its Jalapeño inference processor as well as shared its target and real-world performance numbers. The company claims its NUMA-style spatial architecture enables Jalapeño to outperform Nvidia's GB200 and GB300 in low-latency inference and in terms of performance-per-watt, while a 2,048-processor system scales to 27 exaFLOPS and 32 PB/s of aggregate memory bandwidth.

OpenAI

(Image credit: OpenAI)
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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.