Huawei shelves global AI chip rollout as China's own demand outstrips supply — 15,488-chip Atlas clusters leverage optical networking to counter Nvidia, scales to 120 EFLOPS

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Huawei Ascend AI chip
(Image credit: Huawei)

Huawei's impressive next-generation Ascend 900-series AI accelerators will be offered only in China, not internationally, as the company struggles to meet domestic demand amid capacity constraints, the company announced this week. While the upcoming Ascend 960-series neural processing units (NPUs) could rival some of AMD's and Nvidia's existing AI GPUs, demand for these units outside of China was not guaranteed anyway.

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.