Mistral launched its trillion-parameter Large 4 (ML4) model this week, saying it “pushes the frontier of open-weight performance.” Artificial Analysis (AA), an independent AI benchmarking firm, ranked Mistral's Large 4 as the best model available from outside the U.S. and China in its index. The mixture-of-experts model, trained on Nvidia’s Grace Blackwell GPUs, scored its personal best in AA’s CyberGym-E2E-AA end-to-end cybersecurity measure, although several Chinese open models beat it overall.

Mistral has released Mistral Large 4, scoring 38 on the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index; France is back to having the most intelligent model from outside the US and China @MistralAI has released Mistral Large 4 in Research Public Preview, with plans to release the weights of the 1T parameter (49B active) model at the end of October. It achieves 38 on the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index, comparable to GPT-6 Luna (max, 38) and DeepSeek V4.1 Flash (max, 39). It also achieves 50% on the Artificial Analysis Cyber Index, level with GLM-5.3-Flash and ahead of models such as Kimi K3 and DeepSeek V4.1 Flash (max). Key benchmarking results for Mistral Large 4 Preview: ➤ Most intelligent model from outside the US and China: Mistral Large 4 Preview scores 38 on the Intelligence Index, comparable to DeepSeek V4.1 Flash (max, 39) and GPT-6 Luna (max, 38). This makes it the most intelligent model from outside the US and China, ahead of countries such as South Korea and the United Arab Emirates ➤ Level with GLM-5.3-Flash on cyber defense capability: Mistral Large 4 Preview scores 50 on the Artificial Analysis Cyber Index, level with GLM-5.3-Flash (50) and behind MiMo-V2.6-Pro (56). Once its weights are released, it will rank among the top three open weights models on the Cyber Index. Its strongest result is on CyberGym-E2E-AA, where it scores 82%, ahead of MiMo-V2.6-Pro (79%) and GPT-6 Luna (max, 78%) ➤ Over 4x the Cost per Task of similar-intelligence open weights models: Mistral Large 4 Preview costs $1.13 per Intelligence Index task with standard pricing of $1.36/$4.18 per 1M input/output tokens, with $0.14 per 1M cached input tokens. For the first two weeks, Mistral Large 4 Preview will be served at a 50% launch discount, bringing its Cost per Task down to $0.57. This is still more costly than GLM-5.3-Flash ($0.25) and DeepSeek V4.1 Flash (max, $0.27) ➤ Strong document and image reasoning: Mistral Large 4 Preview scores 19% on GDP.pdf, on par with MiMo-V2.6-Pro (19%) and behind Kimi K3 (22%). This is an 18-point improvement from Mistral Large 3, partly driven by improvements in their API, which now accepts 100 images per request, up from 8 for previous Mistral models Key model details: ➤ Context Window: 512k tokens ➤ Multimodality: Text and image input, with text output ➤ Pricing: $1.36/$4.18 per 1M input/output tokens ($0.14 per 1M cached input tokens), with 50% off for the first two weeks ($0.68/$2.09) ➤ Availability: Research Public Preview on Mistral's API, with open weights planned for the end of OctoberOctober 6, 2026

ML4 scored 38 on the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index v4.3.2, which AA says makes it the “most intelligent model from outside the US and China." At least five Chinese open models scored higher on the index: DeepSeek V4.1 Flash (max) at 39, GLM-5.3-Flash at 42, Kimi K3 (max) at 44, GLM-5.3 (max) at 45, and MiMo-V2.6-Pro at 46. While MiMo-V2.6-Pro is comparable in total size to ML4, GLM-5.3-Flash is about one-third the size at 320B parameters total and 18B versus ML4’s 49B–52B active. Unlike the rest, ML4 isn’t open yet: Mistral says its weights are due “by the end of the month.”

Swipe to scroll horizontally Mistral Large 4 vs. Chinese open models on Artificial Analysis' Intelligence Index (Oct. 6) Model Index score Parameters, total / active Cost per index task Weights Xiaomi MiMo-V2.6-Pro 46 1.0T / 42B $0.13 Open Z.ai GLM-5.3 (max) 45 753B / 40B $2.01 Open Moonshot Kimi K3 (max) 44 2.8T / 104B $2.00 Open Z.ai GLM-5.3-Flash 42 320B / 18B $0.25 Open DeepSeek V4.1 Flash (max) 39 552B / 16B $0.27 Open Mistral Large 4 Preview 38 1.05T / 49B–52B $1.13 ($0.57 at launch pricing) Due by end of October DeepSeek V4 Pro 0813 (max) 36 1.6T / 49B $0.67 Open

Cost is a different story . ML4 comes in at $1.13 per AA task at list price, or $0.57 at the 50% discounted launch price. This compares to $0.13 for MiMo-V2.6-Pro and $0.25 for GLM-5.3-Flash. Although comparatively expensive, ML4 scored what AA calls its “strongest result” and Mistral calls “the highest of any model” with an 81.7% score on CyberGym-E2E-AA, compared with GLM-5.3-Flash’s 74%, from a model whose post-training run Mistral claims is “still in flight.”

Latest Videos From Tom's Hardware Watch full video here:

While the score is impressive, it is only one of three tests in the Cyber Index; ML4 only scores 16% in DeepsecBench-AA and 51% in CWE-Bench-AA. However, AA’s projection is that, once the weights ship, it “will rank among the top three open weights models on the Cyber Index.” This leaves the door open for ML4 to apply to narrower tasks.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Mistral Large 4 on Artificial Analysis' Cyber Index and its three tests (Oct. 6) Model Cyber Index CWE-Bench-AA DeepsecBench-AA CyberGym-E2E-AA Grok 4.7 (xhigh) 56 68% 27% 74% Xiaomi MiMo-V2.6-Pro 56 63% 26% 79% OpenAI GPT-6 Luna (max) 53 57% 24% 78% Z.ai GLM-5.3-Flash 50 56% 20% 74% Mistral Large 4 Preview 50 51% 16% 82% OpenAI GPT-6 Astra (max; declined some tasks) 33 63% 37% 0% Anthropic Claude Opus 5.5 (max with fallback; declined some tasks) 29 58% 27% 1%

Mistral bets on this, saying ML4 is “state-of-the-art among open models” on enterprise workloads such as “cybersecurity, finance and law,” and that in visual grounding, where its 1.6B-parameter vision encoder comes in, it can go as far as “surpassing even frontier closed models.” On AA’s Cyber Index, Mistral says, ML4 ranks “among the top five models globally,” and it solves 93% of Cybench, a set of 40 challenges drawn from security competitions.

CEO Arthur Mensch went further in Abu Dhabi, saying the model is “above the Chinese models on certain aspects, including cyber,” Reuters reported. Mistral’s other figures include DeepSWE v1.1 at 61.7%, Coding Agent Index at 49.8%, AutomationBench at 59.9%, and Dense 200 at 42%; AA’s own chart puts ML4 at 27% on Terminal-Bench 4.0.

ML4 does, in fact, beat OpenAI’s closed GPT-6 Luna (max) on CyberGym-E2E-AA, but Luna matches ML4’s 38 on AA’s index at about one-sixteenth of the cost per task ($0.07). Mistral says frontier models such as Claude Opus 5.5 and GPT-6 Astra “score near zero on the same test because they refuse to perform the task,” and AA’s chart marks both as declining some tasks on safety grounds.

Outside of that test, Mistral says ML4 also beats DeepSeek V4 Pro 0813 and Qwen3.8 Max on the Coding Agent Index; per AA, it is cheaper than the latter. Overall, AA’s index-vs.-cost chart puts ML4 below the Pareto line and just outside the “Most attractive quadrant.”

The cost comes from needing 200 million output tokens to run AA’s index, against a median of 81 million. As for speed, ML4 generated 116.1 tokens per second, with 1.46 seconds to the first token. This puts ML4 at about 33% faster than its tier median and 2.6x faster to the first token. AA’s speed is measured on Mistral’s own API, which Mistral says runs on the same hardware the model used for training.

ML4 was “trained from scratch on 3,800 NVIDIA Grace Blackwell GPUs in Mistral’s own datacenters in Europe,” the company said. This is up from 3,000 Nvidia H200s used to train Large 3, released last year, which was smaller at 675B total parameters with 41B active. The training occurred over “roughly two months,” as reported by VentureBeat.

Mistral raised a €3 billion Series D in what the company calls “the largest equity round ever raised by a European technology company” in its post. Mistral Compute has planned for 18,000 Grace Blackwell chips , as announced with Nvidia last year. Mistral says it is “significantly scaling up our compute capacity in our own European datacenters,” and that ML4 will become the base for “a new generation of specialized and optimized Mistral models.” The model’s open weights, once released, will be able to run on a private cloud or on-premises.

The weights, architecture details, and additional benchmarks are expected before the end of October. Artificial Analysis lists the preview as proprietary until the weights arrive. Once it does, the model may be re-scored, and Mistral’s claims will be held to task. For the first two weeks following release, ML4 can be used via API at a discounted rate.

While European models still have a lot to prove, based on previous performance and ML4’s showing with an 8-point gap versus a similar-size Chinese model that’s also a lot less expensive, Mistral has demonstrated resolve and produced a model with, at least, niche application, as the basis to eventually close that gap.