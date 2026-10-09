Independent tests rank Mistral’s new trillion-parameter Large 4 the best AI model outside the U.S. and China — but Chinese open-weights still overcome Europe's best efforts

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Its best result is a cyber test, but it falls behind on the index.

Mistral AI on a desktop
(Image credit: Getty Images / Bloomberg)

Mistral launched its trillion-parameter Large 4 (ML4) model this week, saying it “pushes the frontier of open-weight performance.” Artificial Analysis (AA), an independent AI benchmarking firm, ranked Mistral's Large 4 as the best model available from outside the U.S. and China in its index. The mixture-of-experts model, trained on Nvidia’s Grace Blackwell GPUs, scored its personal best in AA’s CyberGym-E2E-AA end-to-end cybersecurity measure, although several Chinese open models beat it overall.

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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.