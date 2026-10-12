Intel's Crescent Island AI accelerator officially powers new GPU D-Series products — chip delivers 1.3 peak PFLOPS of FP8 compute and 1.5 TB/s of memory bandwidth

News
By
Published

Crescent Island gets official performance and bandwidth specs at OCP 2026.

Intel GPU D-Series
(Image credit: Intel)

At OCP 2026 today, Intel has given Crescent Island a proper name: the Intel GPU D-Series. For the first time, the company also shared a theoretical peak performance target for the chip: 1.3 PFLOPS of FP8. It also disclosed the final memory bandwidth to expect from these AI inference accelerators: 1.5 TB/s. This new information adds to the slow drip of disclosures Intel has made about Crescent Island throughout 2026.

We already knew that Crescent Island is the first chip to be built on Intel's Xe3P graphics architecture (or massively parallel computing architecture, really, as the chip lacks most or all of the graphics-specific functional units that would characterize a true GPU). Intel will release GPU D-Series products in an air-cooled PCIe form factor with a TDP of 350W and up to 480GB of LPDDR5X memory.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Jeffrey Kampman
Jeffrey Kampman
Senior Analyst, Graphics

As the Senior Analyst, Graphics at Tom's Hardware, Jeff Kampman covers everything that has to do with graphics cards, gaming performance, and more. From integrated graphics processors to discrete graphics cards to the hyperscale installations powering our AI future, if it's got a GPU in it, Jeff is on it. 

1 Comment Comment from the forums