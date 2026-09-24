Japanese used bookstores see 5x sales surge as books are being bought by the ton, one 50-ton order sent to the US for AI scanning and destruction — multitude of suspicious bulk buys thought to end up in foreign AI scan and shred facilities

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Short-term boom could lead to a longer-term drought and removal of important works from circulation.

A bookstore in Jimbocho, Tokyo
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bookstores in Japan are enjoying a boom in sales right now. However, this welcome spurt in business, where used books are bought in the 100s or even by the ton, is causing mixed feelings among owners of these businesses, reports NTV Japan (machine translation). It is suspected that many of the well-read hardbacks and paperbacks, often directed to “a logistics center in Okayama Prefecture,” will be scanned and then pulped by one of the foreign AI tech giants.

We’ve previously reported on AI companies scanning and then destroying millions of books in the U.S. and Europe. Now reports indicate that the AI vandals are running similar schemes in Japan.

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.