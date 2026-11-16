Jensen Huang could be plotting return as Nvidia CEO, report claims — allies have formed a ‘war room’ to drive reinstatement days after resignation scandal

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SpaceX's Elon Musk and Epic Games' Tim Sweeney are two of Huang's biggest cheerleaders in an attempt to get him his job back.

Jensen Huang dramatic portrait
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Just days after he left the company under a cloud of extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy, former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang might be on his way back to the company he founded. That's after a number of his allies rallied in support for Huang, including influential SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and outspoken Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney. The pair are just two of those demanding that Nvidia's board has a rethink, hoping that it will choose to "Bring Jensen Back" to the company. Huang is now discussing that possibility, according to a Financial Times report.

"Huang has discussed with confidantes the possibility of returning, according to multiple people familiar with the matter," the report claimed, adding that allies were putting together a "war room" of Silicon Valley figures to try and lobby for his return.

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Oliver Haslam
Oliver Haslam
Contributing Writer

Oliver Haslam has written about technology of all shapes and sizes for over 15 years, both online and in print. He's fascinated by how personal computing continues to change as tower PCs give way to foldable phones and beyond.

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • TheyStoppedit
    I dont think Jensen will find employment anywhere anytime soon, much less NVidia. He's due to stand before U.S. congress and answer some tough questions. An investigation into his misdeeds is underway which could net him some time in the steel bar hotel. It should be known that this really has nothing to do with adultery, but rather, who these women actually were. The U.S. government doesn't fuсk around when it comes to things like national security. Circumventing sanctions/export laws is a big no-no and if he has been found to be doing that, he'll be doing some hard time, unless of course he can pay his way out. Corruption is a pretty big thing in government, so lord only knows. As well, it's alleged that one of these women was an executive who works under him, and that will make things very messy. That boy got some splainin to do. I think employment is the least of Jensen's concerns right now
    Reply
  • cknobman
    What is next to dismiss as trivial if having affairs with multiiple women, including direct reports, is no big deal?
    M_rder?
    All hail the money G_d! Who cares as long as we make money!!!!!
    Reply
  • -Fran-
    I've been reading the comments in the petition and some are worrying.

    The amount of delusion and faith is impressive.

    I was expecting things like "we need him for the circular financing!" or "I wanted to know if he would have more affairs in the company before retirement" or "the AI bubble must endure!".

    Regards.
    Reply
  • hotaru251
    TheyStoppedit said:
    He's due to stand before U.S. congress and answer some tough questions.
    yeah. until this is cleared nobody is gonna touch him due to how it could have major fallout.

    TheyStoppedit said:
    I think employment is the least of Jensen's concerns right now
    hes rich as frick. He could retire and live like king banging any amount of women he wanted.

    cknobman said:
    What is next to dismiss as trivial if having affairs with multiiple women, including direct reports, is no big deal?
    a certain group of ppl do this regularly and are part of who support him returning.
    Reply
  • usertests
    This is epic, boys
    Reply
  • King_V
    Wait, he RESIGNED, and now he's plotting (insert moustache-twirling here) his return? WTF?

    And, his biggest cheerleaders are Elon Musk and Tim Sweeny? Those are two enormous red flags.

    Honestly, if Jensen is so great, and personally contributes so much, why don't either of them hire him?
    Reply
  • usertests
    King_V said:
    Honestly, if Jensen is so great, and personally contributes so much, why don't either of them hire him?
    Musk did offer to hire him for his Terafab venture or whatever.

    November 12:
    Elon Musk says it ‘would be an honor’ to hire ousted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang — possible projects could include SpaceX’s planned GPU manufacturing, Terafab, or Tesla’s AI accelerators
    Reply
  • TechieTwo
    Some competitor will quietly hire him and nothing will actually change.
    Reply