Jensen Huang could be plotting return as Nvidia CEO, report claims — allies have formed a ‘war room’ to drive reinstatement days after resignation scandal

Just days after he left the company under a cloud of extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy, former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang might be on his way back to the company he founded. That's after a number of his allies rallied in support for Huang, including influential SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and outspoken Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney. The pair are just two of those demanding that Nvidia's board has a rethink, hoping that it will choose to "Bring Jensen Back" to the company. Huang is now discussing that possibility, according to a Financial Times report.

"Huang has discussed with confidantes the possibility of returning, according to multiple people familiar with the matter," the report claimed, adding that allies were putting together a "war room" of Silicon Valley figures to try and lobby for his return.

Huang's resignation from his Nvidia post came after he released a statement confirming his affair, one which could have repercussions far beyond Nvidia itself. U.S. intelligence was reported to believe that the woman involved in an affair with Jensen Huang, Alice Huang (no relation), is a spy working for the Chinese Ministry of State Security, or MSS. Ms. Huang was an executive at Megaspeed, an AI company accused of smuggling $2 billion worth of AI chips into China via a subsidiary called Speedmatrix. Since Jensen Huang admitted to his adultery, it was further alleged that he had a second affair, this time with an Nvidia executive who reported to him. That alone would potentially constitute a violation of Nvidia's own code of conduct. But the affair with an alleged Chinese spy is likely to be the most troublesome for the former-but-potentially-returning CEO.

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Now, an open letter sent to Nvidia's board by Huang's allies has urged them to leave “all options on the table, including the potential return of Jensen Huang.” The open letter was penned by Altimeter Capital founder Brad Gerstner and Atreides Management boss Gavin Baker, both shareholders.

@yunta_tsai A petition is underway to reinstate Jensen and I’m signing it tooNovember 13, 2026

However, Nvidia has already started looking elsewhere. After placing chief financial officer Colette Kress in charge on an interim basis, it's believed the company has approached Arm chief executive Rene Haas as a potential Huang successor. Haas spent around seven years at Nvidia before leaving in 2013, but no official confirmation has been announced, nor is it likely to be until a decision is made.

It's possible that Huang can expect a vote of confidence from U.S. President Donald Trump, with the pair having a good relationship to date. But Trump recently called for former Apple CEO Tim Cook to take over at Nvidia.

Outside of the White House, Huang has other concerns to deal with. Congress has summoned him to appear before a Select Committee over his affair with the suspected Chinese spy, threatening to subpoena him if necessary.

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