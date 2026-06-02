Jensen Huang says Nvidia wants to 'reinvent the single most important tool of humanity' with RTX Spark — Nvidia CEO touts support of 'literally every computer maker in the world' for its agentic AI PC platform

During a press Q&A held at Computex 2026 this morning, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang hosted a wide-ranging discussion of why the company is entering the PC market with its just-announced RTX Spark platform, and what it stands to gain by introducing an all-new chip into the already crowded personal computing space.

In a response to a question posed by analyst Ryan Shrout, Huang said that the decision to develop and introduce a new PC platform with RTX Spark isn't fundamentally about business concerns like the potential margins involved, and that "we don't really have to choose between solving one problem or another."

Huang repeatedly emphasized that computing at every scale, from the PC to the data center, is undergoing a fundamental shift from a world where systems sit and wait for us to use them to an agentic loop where they'll autonomously work to complete tasks for us by running AI agents and models that can call tools and use Windows and applications themselves. Vera Rubin is the architecture for that shift at data center scale, and RTX Spark is the engine for powering that loop for the PC.

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