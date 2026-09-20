Jensen Huang says there is '0% chance' AI destroys the world by 2030 — 'We should go as fast as we can, irrespective of anyone else,' dismisses Anthropic doom warnings and rejects new regulations

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What about by 2031?

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jensen Huang, the chief executive of Nvidia, said artificial intelligence will not destroy humanity by the end of the decade, Bloomberg reports, citing a CBS interview. Huang contends that while AI is developing at an extremely rapid pace, doomsday scenarios because of AI are largely unsubstantiated, and it makes no sense to 'stir fear across America.'

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • LordVile
    “We need to dig faster” says the man financing shovels
    Reply
  • TheOtherOne
    "Jensen Huang Skynet says there is '0% chance' AI destroys the world by 2030"
    More believable now! 🤞
    Reply
  • Arkitekt78
    You mean the guy who stands to make the most money off of accelerated AI development and the end of humanity thinks we should not slow down??? Shocking.

    There will be a special place in hell for this guy.
    Reply
  • usertests
    Arkitekt78 said:
    You mean the guy who stands to make the most money off of accelerated AI development and the end of humanity thinks we should not slow down??? Shocking.

    There will be a special place in hell for this guy.
    He's right though. We should not slow down AI development just because of scaremongering campaigns from China trying to set the US back, and OpenAI and Anthropic trying to maintain their duopoly.
    Reply
  • Phaaze88
    Coming from the guy selling the shovels... this will have a better ending than the California Gold Rush?


    TheOtherOne said:

    "Jensen Huang Skynet says there is '0% chance' AI destroys the world by 2030"
    More believable now! 🤞
    Skynet is/was sentient. This amalgamation of good and bad data isn't.
    ...
    Horizon Web? /s
    Reply
  • PEnns
    Whewwww.

    I am grateful for the assurance .....from the man king billions from hustling AI components.

    In other news, cigarette companies and crack dealers are assuring us (as well as the guys on their payroll in the US Congress) their products are not addictive and harmless.
    Reply
  • psyconz
    "But we would never ever, and never should, ship products before they’re ready and deliver products that are unsafe." - so in other words, we should slow down AI development, because AI hallucinates still far too often, amongst other things, to be "safe." Way to contradict himself in the next sentence.
    Reply
  • -Fran-
    usertests said:
    He's right though. We should not slow down AI development just because of scaremongering campaigns from China trying to set the US back, and OpenAI and Anthropic trying to maintain their duopoly.
    While I do agree that scaremongering/fearmongering is not a good reason, there's such a long list of OTHER reasons why that it's rather moot to argue it's not important to put them on notice and regulate the AI sector. But properly regulate, not create regulation as a barrier of entry for those already in the game as it is often the case, but to regulate it so the market is more competitive and, more importantly, human lives and their well being is protected.

    But who am I kidding. The USA has already lost the plot. Profits at all costs and humanity be damned. It's a very special kind of psychopathy when people pursues money to the extent they'll put their own lives in danger, alongside many others.

    Regards.
    Reply
  • alan.campbell99
    I wouldn't be confident of any regulation here, it doesn't seem to happen with tech in the US. All those Tesla 'self-driving' accidents are probably a good example.
    Reply
  • LordVile
    usertests said:
    He's right though. We should not slow down AI development just because of scaremongering campaigns from China trying to set the US back, and OpenAI and Anthropic trying to maintain their duopoly.
    Thing is China isn’t going about it the same way. They’re favouring more efficient open weight models for example.

    Also you’re assuming AI will actually lead to something.
    Reply