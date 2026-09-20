Jensen Huang says there is '0% chance' AI destroys the world by 2030 — 'We should go as fast as we can, irrespective of anyone else,' dismisses Anthropic doom warnings and rejects new regulations

Jensen Huang, the chief executive of Nvidia, said artificial intelligence will not destroy humanity by the end of the decade, Bloomberg reports, citing a CBS interview. Huang contends that while AI is developing at an extremely rapid pace, doomsday scenarios because of AI are largely unsubstantiated, and it makes no sense to 'stir fear across America.'

"I completely disagree that AI will destroy the world by 2030," Huang said in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning (set to be aired on Sunday).

"I believe the claims of the end of the world, stirring fear across America, and doing it by people who are doing it makes no sense to me. So, they must be doing it for ulterior reasons. Maybe it is political, maybe it is otherwise, maybe it is just attention-grabbing […]. However this is characterized, 2030 is not going to be the end of the world. There is 0% chance that is going to be the end of the world."

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Huang, who leads the company that leads the market in AI hardware sales, is responding to Evan Hubinger, the former Alignment Science organization lead at Anthropic, who said there was an over 10% chance that AI would destroy humanity within the next decade.

"We really do earnestly believe AI could kill all humans," Hubinger wrote in an X post. "I personally think it is >10% within the next decade. I believe Anthropic is trying its best, but we do not yet have a plan to solve alignment for superintelligence and are not clearly on track to."

Following reports that OpenAI's rogue agents attacked Hugging Face and communicated with each other on abandoned wikis and websites, chief executives of Anthropic and OpenAI called for guardrails and even slowing down development of new AI models, as the dangers they pose are not completely evident even to their developers.

The head of Nvidia states that AI can be safely managed by its developers, so no regulations from governments are needed beyond what is already in place. Meanwhile, he also says that products shipped must be completely safe.



"We should go as fast as we can, irrespective of anyone else," Huang said. "But we would never ever, and never should, ship products before they’re ready and deliver products that are unsafe."

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