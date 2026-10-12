Jev-like decision models are flooding the AI market, after researcher claims TypeSafe copied their research — Microsoft, OpenAI among companies releasing lightweight 'System One' AI models

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Round and round the AI world goes.

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Following the release of TypeSafe's Jev, many AI players have launched competitors, and many similar open-source projects from the likes of Microsoft, OpenAI, and many more have since emerged. Yet Nandakishor Mukkunnoth, of ConvAI Innovations, said that he'd come up with the base notions for Jev's architecture over a year before. So who copied who?

As a quick recap, Jev and its clones are APIs driven by decision models, for use in your own code. You feed them input data like a customer's online shopping transactions, alongside questions. For example: "is the user looking for a return?" for a yes/no answer, and "Which item are they referring to?" with a multiple-choice answer. A Jev-like AI model will answer each of the questions or choices with a probability that can then be used in your own "if" statements. While the concept by itself isn't strictly new, this practical application is indeed novel.

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Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
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Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.