Kash Patel says that AI use at the FBI has 'increased by 605%' since he became director — claims that every major tech player is 'embedded' in the agency

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A seemingly unsupported figure that nevertheless may be grounded in truth.

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FBI Director Kash Patel just stated in an interview that he's responsible for a "605% increase" in the bureau's usage of AI. The problem is that while the pattern-recognition abilities of AI models make them an ideal candidate for use in law enforcement agencies, and It's a reasonable expectation that entities like the FBI would leverage the technology, it's hard to pin down what the 605% figure refers to.

The statement came up in an interview on Fox News, where Patel also said that AI, "when used lawfully, is a critical tool to triage data," remarking that the technology can be invaluable to assist in protecting children from school shootings. He credits AI as being instrumental in following up a lead to stop a shooting in North Carolina and "a half dozen other states" since his swearing-in.

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3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • bit_user
    We use AI at my job, also. I would say it increased by at least 605% over the same time period. However, I'm talking just about AI code reviews, debugging, and even code generation.

    The thing with AI is that you have to be aware of its limitations and not try to exceed its capabilities or use it as a substitute for expertise. Right now, it's really a tool that makes experts a lot more productive, much more so than letting amateurs perform like experts.

    The article said:
    while the pattern-recognition abilities of AI models make them an ideal candidate for use in law enforcement agencies, and It's a reasonable expectation that entities like the FBI would leverage the technology, it's hard to pin down what the 605% figure refers to.
    I'd guess he's talking about LLMs. DHS and the FBI have used neural networks for facial matching and fingerprint matching for a long time. So, he wouldn't be talking about stuff like that.

    I'd bet most of what he's referring to is LLMs to do things like assist with filling out & checking paperwork, performing database searches, etc. Those are at least some of the more positive examples I can think of. I dare not speculate much beyond that.

    The article said:
    He also wrote that the "FBI now uses new AI tools to generate call transcriptions, provide concise synopses and even help correlate contacts with other received complaints," highlighting that messages collected under a search warrant can take weeks to be processed by a cadre of analysts, something that AI can do with ease.
    Yup, all LLM stuff.


    P.S. I guess the more interesting aspect of this story might be the subtext (i.e. why he's talking about it).
    Reply
  • hotaru251
    a circus running "ai" that is regularly known to lie by people who dislike fact checking.....oh boy. (makes you wonder how many issues it makes that is ignored)
    Reply
  • COLGeek
    Six times more than nearly zero is really not saying much. Similar numbers have been tossed about by other agencies, largely to justify expenditures and forced use policies.

    My skepticism of the effectiveness of this increased use runneth over.
    Reply