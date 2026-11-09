Lawyer builds private AI server with eight used Nvidia V100 GPUs — up to 215 tokens per second to keep legal files offline, costing about $2,400 per four-GPU board

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The builder estimates 50% to 60% of their AI work can now skip frontier models, running on two office circuits.

Four large finned heatsinks on a black four-GPU baseboard on a wooden table, with shelves of law books behind it
(Image credit: u/TumbleweedNew6515 on Reddit)
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A lawyer posted on Reddit about their private AI server built from eight used 2018-era Nvidia Tesla V100 data center GPUs so case files never have to leave the office. With two 4-card SXM2 NVLink boards, four PEX switches, and SlimSAS cables everywhere — plus one burnt power connector — the builder now runs the open DeepSeek V4.1 Flash model with every expert in GPU memory, at up to 215 tokens per second. The four-GPU boards cost about $2,400 apiece when the builder bought them.

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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.

11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • acadia11
    2 bit quantinization , I’m shocked it’s useful, very. I’d expect it to not be very good?
    Reply
  • hwertz
    acadia11 said:
    2 bit quantinization , I’m shocked it’s useful, very. I’d expect it to not be very good?
    Yeah I found models to rapidly get 'stupider' below Q4 and I haven't bothered with below Q6_KM (which averages about 4.5 by using higher quant on 'important' parts and lower on others.)

    But, I suppose for just pulling names, dates, and events, that's a relatively easy task.
    Reply
  • marmarmar34
    hwertz said:
    Yeah I found models to rapidly get 'stupider' below Q4 and I haven't bothered with below Q6_KM (which averages about 4.5 by using higher quant on 'important' parts and lower on others.)

    But, I suppose for just pulling names, dates, and events, that's a relatively easy task.
    If that's all it's doing, wouldn't it just make significantly more sense to use  any databasing software at a fraction of the cost? Seems like a huge waste if that's all they are doing...
    Reply
  • btmedic04
    Sam Altman must be screeching incoherently at all that ram and hbm2 in someone's homelab being used like this
    Reply
  • ProprietaryLegalAI
    acadia11 said:
    2 bit quantinization , I’m shocked it’s useful, very. I’d expect it to not be very good?
    I am the lawyer in question. The github repo has topk accuracuy measures. With an effective harness (something I have been working on for many months), the quant does useful work. I am in the process of finalizing an alternative build that runs NVFP4 (essentially full precision) on the same hardware. Hoping to still get 80 tok/s on legal and prose, which is very useable.
    Reply
  • ProprietaryLegalAI
    marmarmar34 said:
    If that's all it's doing, wouldn't it just make significantly more sense to use  any databasing software at a fraction of the cost? Seems like a huge waste if that's all they are doing...
    (I am the lawyer, again). I am working towards a fully offline local setup, which will likely wind up having significant value for regulated professions, legal or otherwise. In the interim, the goal is to slice off frontier tokens where possible. Also, getting this hardware working has been a fun hobby.
    Reply
  • palladin9479
    This is the ultimate destination for AI type workloads. Keeps data from being mined by the hyperscalers who then sell you advertising.
    Reply
  • ProprietaryLegalAI
    Admin said:
    A lawyer runs DeepSeek V4.1 Flash on eight used 2018-era Nvidia V100 GPUs at up to 215 tokens/s, keeping case files in the office.

    Lawyer builds private AI server with eight used Nvidia V100 GPUs : Read more
    I am the lawyer in question. Info about the build and about me are below. I am a full time civil litigation attorney, but I now also do LLM consulting.

    https://github.com/ProprietaryLegal/Volta-sPLIt-DeepSeek-V4.1-Flash-1017-8xV100-SXM2-PP2xTP4
    https://proprietarylegal.ai
    https://x.com/NicoTheGreco
    https://www.linkedin.com/in/nicholasmermiges/
    Reply
  • kealii123
    ProprietaryLegalAI said:
    I am the lawyer in question. Info about the build and about me are below. I am a full time civil litigation attorney, but I now also do LLM consulting.

    https://github.com/ProprietaryLegal/Volta-sPLIt-DeepSeek-V4.1-Flash-1017-8xV100-SXM2-PP2xTP4
    https://proprietarylegal.ai
    https://x.com/NicoTheGreco
    https://www.linkedin.com/in/nicholasmermiges/
    This is the coolest thing I've ever read on this site. Well done! I bet the value and experience this has given you for consulting is the best thing about the whole adventure.
    Reply
  • phead128
    My company (Fortune 500) software engineers is also building a local data server to run open weights while at same time getting Claude enterprise. They cite high API token cost for Claude as reason for building a local data server to run open weights.

    Quite frankly, any company who doesn’t adopt open weights to supplement Opus models will be non-competitive in future. The amount of token costs you can save is not trivial. If you can get almost unlimited tokens on SOTA models, it would be very attractive.
    Reply