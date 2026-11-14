Lawyer upgrades eight-V100 private AI server to run 80% of DeepSeek V4.1 Flash at 4-bit NVFP4 precision — adds 1TB of RAM, an Nvidia RTX 3090, and fixes crashes caused by a bad PSU

News
By
Published

The upgrade costs speed: code output falls to 150–180 tokens per second, from 160–215.

Open-frame server with a copper-pipe CPU cooler, green PCIe switch cards, blue braided cables, and an RTX 3090 graphics card behind them
(Image credit: u/TumbleweedNew6515 on Reddit)
0

A lawyer with a private AI server built on eight used Nvidia V100 GPUs returned with an update, moving about 80% of its work up from 2-bit to 4-bit NVFP4 precision and bringing in 1TB of RAM and an RTX 3090. The server uses DeepSeek V4.1 Flash with a legal harness, the workflows and checks he wraps around the model, for his law practice. The cost? Performance, with code output dropping from 160–215 to 150–180 tokens per second, although the crashes that hit the new build are gone. The culprit behind the crashes, originally blamed on PCIe, was likely a bad PSU.

Lawyer's V100 homelab, update 2: the 8x V100 box now runs DeepSeek at near-NVFP4 precision with a 524K context, a 3090 moved in, RAM went to 1 TB, and I blamed PCIe for what was probably one bad PSU
 from r/homelab
Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.