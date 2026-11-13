Malaysia and Singapore step up Nvidia AI chip probes as charges brought against Chinese national over 917 smuggled servers — firm at center of Jensen Huang controversy announces inventory audit to account for all restricted GPUs

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Does it mean, illegal activities won't happen again?

Nvidia Blackwell Ultra B300 racks and servers
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Malaysia and Singapore have intensified scrutiny of AI hardware shipments amid concerns about the potential circumvention of U.S. export restrictions on China. Malaysia has launched an investigation into whether AI hardware imported by a subsidiary of the ill-fated Megaspeed was subsequently exported to other countries, reports Reuters. Meanwhile, Singapore has charged another executive over questionable purchases of 917 servers that may contain Nvidia accelerators, according to The Straits Times. The news follows the resignation of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang over claims he had multiple extra-marital affairs, including with a possible Chinese intelligence asset who facilitated GPU smuggling into China. Analysts speculate that systematic chip smuggling may be the reason behind his departure.

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • SkyBill40
    God to see they're going after these companies that were very likely circumventing prohibitions on hardware. A shame it took Huang's downfall for it to be taken seriously. They're all running for the inventory invoices to prove their innocence rather than let the veil of suspected guilt hang over them or before something gets aired by Jensen himself.

    He absolutely had to know shady business was happening. To play the ignorance card as firmly as he's done to date is rather unbelievable and insulting given the significant proofs out there seemingly in the open.

    GN Steve must feel hugely vindicated.
    Reply