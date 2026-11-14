Malaysia plans new law using data center power consumption to catch AI GPU smugglers — but real-world TDP variance and lack of physical audits could undermine it, new law also forces operators to pay for unused electricity capacity

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Malaysia plans to introduce a new law requiring data center operators to disclose their AI accelerator imports and power consumption to prevent diversion of restricted hardware to countries like China and optimize the use of the country’s power infrastructure, reports Malay Mail. The authorities also plan to charge data center operators for unused electricity capacity they reserve. While the idea to use power consumption to detect potential GPU smuggling has merit, it also has flaws.

Malaysia's Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani acknowledged on Thursday that some companies had rented space in Malaysian data centers to import GPUs legally, which they then shipped abroad in smuggling operations. To prevent such practices, Malaysia's Digital Ministry is now reviewing existing legislation to determine whether local authorities can take action against entities that re-export processors subject to U.S. export bans. The minister stressed that Malaysia wants AI accelerators imported into the country to be used domestically.

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.