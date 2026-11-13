Mass smuggling of up to 1.5 million Nvidia AI GPUs could be the underlying cause of Jensen Huang's departure, leading analysts claim — more than 1.5 gigawatts of banned chips tracked to China despite export controls

News
By
Published

Hardware smuggling to China could be the reason why Jensen had to leave the company he co-founded.

Nvidia Blackwell Ultra B300 racks and servers
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
4

Leading semiconductor research firm SemiAnalysis believes that Jensen Huang's sudden departure from Nvidia may have been driven not only by revelations about his personal extramarital relationships, but also by widespread illicit exports of advanced AI accelerators to China. In its latest newsletter, analysts estimate that more than 1.5 gigawatts (GW) worth of restricted Nvidia hardware, which could be equivalent to up to 1.5 million GPUs, has reached the country despite U.S. export controls.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • S58_is_the_goat
    Jensen: where is the proof?
    Here it is ya pos.
    Reply
  • thesyndrome
    https://media1.tenor.com/m/tVGZC1fh0P4AAAAd/the-simpsons-well-duh.gif
    It seems like analysts just get paid to make the most obvious statements of all time combined with market predictions that anyone who is paying attention for 5 minutes could also figure out.
    Reply
  • garbilkee
    Let me fix the title for you:

    "smuggling... could be IS the underlying cause of Jensen Huang's departure".

    Jensen is a sociopath who thought that with all the people protecting him in the high places (Trump), he could get a way with committing what many now are referring to as treason. Jensen will be investigated, Nvidia will be investigated, US politicians who helped Jensen will be investigated. This is all going to be interesting.

    Nvidia's board of directors told Jensen to resign, so that the company could distance themselves from him as soon as possible. But Jensen couldn't do all this alone, so other heads at Nvidia are going to roll. Get some popcorn.
    Reply
  • wussupi83
    Edit: I agree Jensen needed to address the smuggling head on publicly instead of dismissing it as insignificant. Another theory going around is that Jensen was removed because he supported open source AI models. And another theory going around is that his departure is a convenient excuse for a massive selloff of stock by insiders before the AI bubble popped or some other AI industry advancement hurt Nvidia.
    Reply