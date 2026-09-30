Meta's Muse AI agent accused of accessing sensitive user data on iPhone and Mac without permission — agent shocks reporter by referring to confidential messages it wasn't granted access to

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Meta says Muse won't access data you tell it to ignore, but that doesn't appear to be true.

Billboard featuring Meta&#039;s Muse AI agent
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meta's Muse is the hottest new AI agent in town right now after the company announced it earlier this month. But despite having been well-received by those who have put the agent through its paces since then, it now appears Muse might not be as private as Meta claims. The company has said that Muse was "built from the ground up to be a safe, secure, private, and widely available personal AI agent." But according to one report, Muse has been caught digging through thousands of personal messages without being given permission to do so.

Inc's Jason Aten has been putting Muse through its paces on two devices: a Mac mini and an iPhone. He says that he uses the Mac mini specifically as a place to test new agents like Muse, and once installed, he set about asking it to do some simple tasks. The agent said that it would be able to help him come up with new article ideas, which sounds just like something a journalist might want. But then Muse went rogue, suggesting a piece based on information it shouldn't have.

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Oliver Haslam
Oliver Haslam
Contributing Writer

Oliver Haslam has written about technology of all shapes and sizes for over 15 years, both online and in print. He's fascinated by how personal computing continues to change as tower PCs give way to foldable phones and beyond.