Microsoft director called AI scraping ‘the largest theft of labor in human history,’ while OpenAI head brands ChatGPT an ‘existential threat’ to publishers — revelations come from legal briefs filed in NYT lawsuit

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The NYT argues that OpenAI and Microsoft infringed upon its copyright over thousands of news articles.

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(Image credit: Getty / Cheng Xin)

The New York Times sued OpenAI and Microsoft for copyright infringement in late 2023, with the case apparently still ongoing almost three years later. Now, the publication’s legal team has asked the court for a summary judgment after it filed a revealing legal brief based on statements and documents from the defendants. According to 404 Media, these documents remain sealed or redacted at the request of both companies, with the revelations showing potentially damaging statements from their leadership, including claims AI scraping is the biggest theft of labor in human history and an existential threat to publishers.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ttquantia
    This is still going on. I was just reading an article in a British newspaper (The Guardian), and then did a Google search with some of the key concepts discussed in that article. What Google's AI Overview gave me immediately was partly a word-by-word copy of parts of that article.
    Reply
  • usertests
    ttquantia said:
    This is still going on. I was just reading an article in a British newspaper (The Guardian), and then did a Google search with some of the key concepts discussed in that article. What Google's AI Overview gave me immediately was partly a word-by-word copy of parts of that article.
    Search AI should be putting the descriptions that come up into the context, not baking them into the model. If that's an infringement, so is Web search.
    Reply