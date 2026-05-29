Microsoft warns GPU mining malware is being spread to users through SEO poisoning and AI chatbots — cryptojacking campaign targets gamers and high-end PC users with downloads disguised as popular PC utilities

Microsoft has uncovered an ongoing cryptojacking campaign that used SEO poisoning and, in some observed cases, AI chatbot-generated software recommendations to lure users into downloading GPU mining malware disguised as popular PC utilities. According to a detailed threat report published Tuesday by Microsoft Defender Experts and the Microsoft Defender Security Research Team, the operation specifically targeted users who likely own high-performance graphics cards, including gamers, hardware enthusiasts, AI users, and overclockers.

The campaign impersonated widely used utilities such as CrystalDiskInfo, HWMonitor, Display Driver Uninstaller (DDU), FurMark, K-Lite Codec Pack, and PDFgear. Victims searching for the software on traditional search engines — and, in some cases, via AI chatbot recommendations — were reportedly redirected to attacker-controlled download pages hosting malicious ZIP archives.

Microsoft says the attackers appear less interested in maximizing infection volume and more focused on compromising systems with powerful discrete GPUs suitable for profitable cryptocurrency mining. Once installed, the malware deployed persistent remote-access software using the legitimate ScreenConnect remote-management tool before silently loading GPU mining payloads such as lolMiner, gminer, and SRBMiner-MULTI.

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