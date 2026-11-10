New framework grades AI jailbreaks across capability gains, scope, and how easy they are to deploy — Frontier Model Forum proposes CVSS-style rating system for new AI models

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One ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

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In recent months, high-profile headlines about AI models letting loose from their safeguards dominated headlines. Now, the Frontier Model Forum (FMF) has released a new Jailbreak Rating Framework that aims to track how easy it might be for a given AI model to get around safeguards. The framework also estimates the scale of the collateral damage, should an AI model wreak cyber-havoc across the internet.

The project started in 2023 with the support of four founding companies: Anthropic, Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI. The published Jailbreak Rating Framework is a rough analog to the well-known CVSS security rating system, but specifically targeted at classifying the type and severity of LLM jailbreaks across various axes and multiple frontier LLM providers.

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Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
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Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.