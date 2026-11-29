A chatbot called “AI Service System 1.0, Fountain of Wisdom” has been shown off during the National Exhibition of IT Successes in Pyongyang, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, or North Korea. According to U.S.-based think tank 38 North, the hermit kingdom revealed the project during its annual IT exhibition, held between October 19 and 30, 2026, in the capital. The large language model (LLM) was reportedly developed by the AI Technology Research Institute, formerly called the Faculty of Information Science, at Kim Il Sung University in Pyongyang, in cooperation with Phurunhanul Trading Co., which also sells smartphones in the country.

The banner proudly declares it as “Development of our style generative AI model,” with “our style” often denoting an indigenously developed product. Nevertheless, it remains unclear whether North Korea somehow developed and trained its own AI model, fine-tuned an open-source model and trained it using its own data, built a retrieval system from approved sources, or is simply using an existing prompt-engineered model. However, it’s widely known that Pyongyang has close ties to Beijing, so it’s plausible that it accomplished this with assistance from Chinese AI companies.

The TV broadcast showed that the Fountain of Wisdom has a similar layout to other chatbots. Although the chatbot is reportedly mainly built for answering questions about science and technology, it seems to be quite capable well beyond that. 38 North notes that a disclaimer at the bottom of the screen says, “Only questions related to science and technology may be asked. Do not ask questions with socio-political content or uncultured questions. The user alone is fully responsible for any consequences of using it for malicious purposes.”

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While the Fountain of Wisdom is North Korea’s first AI chatbot, this is certainly not the first time that its people have used the technology. Even though it’s likely that its average citizen does not have access to AI, its army of fake IT workers has been known to use AI tools since 2025. They steal the legitimate identities of remote workers and use AI to impersonate them, reaping the Kim regime hundreds of millions of dollars in currency.

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