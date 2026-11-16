Nvidia amassed $530 billion in financial guarantees to corner the AI market — supply commitments rose by nearly a quarter of a trillion dollars in a single quarter

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Without a doubt, Nvidia's dominance in the AI hardware market stems not only from the capabilities of its AI accelerators and its vast software ecosystem, but also from its aggressive procurement strategy that effectively denies its rivals access to sufficient production capacity at TSMC and other contractors. The result of his deals is that supply and capacity commitments rose by almost a quarter of a trillion dollars in a single quarter, primarily due to memory procurement, according to SemiAnalysis. However, even Nvidia's former chief executive Jensen Huang had apparently begun to question the sustainability of this strategy before his departure, based on reports from The Wall Street Journal and SemiAnalysis.

Over the past several years, Nvidia has not only captured the vast majority of the AI accelerator market, but has also secured a substantial proportion of the world's production capacity for advanced logic, high-bandwidth memory (HBM), and various other components required to build AI accelerators and systems, which has limited the ability of its competitors to ramp up shipments of their processors. To support the deals, Jensen Huang personally negotiated agreements with major suppliers in Taiwan and South Korea.

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.