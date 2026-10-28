Standalone Nvidia Vera CPUs land in Oracle Cloud's multi-gigawatt deployment — our independent benchmarking of a local server reveals Vera's massive memory bandwidth lead over dual Xeon 6 server

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Standalone Vera is generally available on OCI Superclusters now.

The Nvidia Vera CPU and PCB
(Image credit: Getty Images / Bloomberg)

Nvidia and Oracle have announced general availability of Nvidia’s Vera Rubin NVL72 rack and Vera CPUs on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Superclusters at Oracle AI World on Tuesday. The announcement comes hot on the heels of Google Cloud announcing general availability for Vera Rubin last week, putting two major hyperscaler feathers in Nvidia’s cap. However, Oracle’s announcement is interesting, specifically calling out standalone Vera instances on OCI Superclusters. We've included a few benchmarks we've performed on a Vera server for a forthcoming review to highlight some of the chip's performance characteristics, but do note that these tests were not conducted on OCI infrastructure.

Neoclouds have been banging the drum of Vera for the past several weeks, with instances under way at Nscale, CoreWeave, and Nebius, among others, so it makes sense to see Vera in the GPU-dominant and AI-focused neoclouds. A standalone deployment at a hyperscaler like Oracle sends a different signal, however.

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Jake Roach
Jake Roach
Senior Analyst, CPUs

Jake Roach is the Senior CPU Analyst at Tom’s Hardware, writing reviews, news, and features about the latest consumer and workstation processors.