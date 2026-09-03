If you're a token-hungry AI enthusiast, and if you or your family happen to have PCs with idle GPU cycles to spare in this economy, Nvidia wants to make it possible to harness those cycles so you can save cash on cloud tokens and keep your work private. At IFA 2026, the company is introducing a local distributed AI clustering tool called the Personal AI Router (PAIR) that dispatches agentic AI sub-tasks from your main PC to systems on your home network that have suitable GPU cycles to spare.

As Nvidia tells it, when a user runs a local AI agent and gives it a goal to complete, that central agent might then spawn several sub-tasks carved out of that larger goal. If those sub-tasks or sub-agents are all running on the same GPU, the contention they create might cause the task to finish more slowly than it could if each sub-agent had a dedicated compute node to work with.

PAIR is a tool that can make that distributed AI work happen on a home network. Assuming that a family or shared household is sufficiently flush with idle GPU resources, PAIR canYEa assign each participating system one of those sub-tasks to perform and return the results to the main node, potentially resulting in faster completion of the larger agentic task.

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Of course, systems on your local network won't always be idle. Their owners will frequently use the GPUs in their systems for gaming, creative work, or AI tasks of their own. If a user needs their GPU back, PAIR purports to gracefully deal with those changing conditions. It doesn't reserve dedicated capacity from other PCs; it's elastic by design and will make the best of the resources available to it at any given moment.

This unpredictable availability of spare cycles does, of course, mean that quality of service is not assured from a PAIR cluster. But for long-running tasks that don't need to be done on a strict deadline, being able to put spare compute to work could still be more effective than running an agent swarm on a single node.

PAIR sounds relatively simple to set up. It creates a proxy for popular AI front-ends like LM Studio and Ollama to connect to. PAIR then orchestrates work across available nodes on the network and returns the results of that work to the originating application on the head node.

In turn, participating PAIR nodes also need to be running Ollama or LM Studio and have a PAIR installation of their own. Nvidia says that enrolling systems in a PAIR cluster is straightforward and relies on mDNS or an IP address fallback for discovery. PAIR will also help initiate model downloads on participating systems, but Nvidia says that nodes don’t need to have identical models or sets of models downloaded to participate.

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If more systems do have a given model available, though, it broadens the pool of potential nodes that can handle a request if the orchestrator agent needs a particular model’s capabilities.

PAIR will run on any DGX Spark (or other GB10) box, as well as GeForce RTX 20-series graphics cards or newer. It also supports Macs with M4-series processors or newer for inference. Accordingly, the PAIR client will be available for Windows, macOS, and Linux.

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