Nvidia teams up with financial giants to create $500 billion AI infrastructure funds — six investment firms to enable access to long-term funding at attractive rates

Nvidia late on Monday announced that it had signed memorandums of understanding with Apollo, BlackRock, Blackstone, Brookfield, Goldman Sachs, and KKR to establish independent financing platforms that could mobilize more than $500 billion in third-party capital to invest in AI infrastructure. Nvidia's goal is to ensure that its clients building AI data centers (which Nvidia calls AI factories) can get enough money from powerful financial companies. As a result, Nvidia will reinforce its position on the AI hardware market as the funds will exclusively finance Nvidia-based AI data centers.

The proposed funds (or platforms, as Nvidia calls them) are intended to provide dedicated pools of capital for customers — such as AI labs, cloud service providers, or enterprises — that deploy Nvidia-based infrastructure. Rather than financing projects itself, Nvidia intends to work with six investment firms to enable access to long-term funding at attractive rates. The company believes that AI infrastructure should not be viewed as conventional IT equipment, but as tools that make sustained economic returns, which is why it must be financed appropriately.

"We are in a pivotal moment of a historic AI investment cycle," said David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. "Nvidia's full-stack platform is in high demand and uniquely positioned at the center of that global buildout. Our investment and distribution roles reflect our confidence in Nvidia's leadership, and we are excited for the new opportunity to create a market for credit backed by NVIDIA compute."

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The financial companies believe that AI data centers can be treated as long-duration infrastructure assets rather than conventional IT equipment, in part because Nvidia compute can generate revenue over an extended period and retain value across different workloads and operators. As a result, they appear to believe that AI infrastructure can support long-term financing at attractive rates, although the companies do not explicitly claim that financing AI data centers carries lower credit risk than financing conventional IT deployments. Furthermore, it should be noted that Nvidia and financial companies will inevitably finance companies that would otherwise struggle to obtain capital to finance their AI data centers. This will ultimately help Nvidia sell more hardware and software while allowing its financial partners to capitalize on the rapid expansion of Nvidia's AI ecosystem.

Without any doubt, the arrangement will help to rapidly build AI infrastructure, which will increase adoption of AI technologies. However, this arrangement increases the risk of an AI infrastructure bubble as it potentially weakens one of the natural brakes on overbuilding: the availability and price of capital. Furthermore, Nvidia's help with arranging financing for its own customers introduces an element of circular financing into the AI boom, something that the industry faced during the dot-com bubble era in the late 1990s – early 2000s. However, this does not necessarily prove there is a bubble, as there is genuine, enormous demand for AI hardware and Nvidia sells plenty of such hardware.

Perhaps the biggest concern about the arrangement is that while Nvidia and its partners state that AI infrastructure can provide long-term value, AI accelerators, such as Nvidia's GPUs, have short and uncertain economic lives as the company and its industry peers introduce new and better-performing AI hardware every year, which devalues the previous generation.

"Nvidia has reached an important milestone: we began by building chips; today, we are helping create a new class of productive, investable infrastructure: AI factories," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia. "In AI, compute is revenue. Nvidia compute is uniquely suited for this role. It is broadly adopted, flexible across models and workloads, fungible and transferable across customers and operators, and continuously improved through CUDA software — extending its useful life and improving its economics over time. It is supported by a deep global ecosystem of developers, customers, and offtakers. That is why we are bringing the world's leading long-term capital providers together to independently underwrite AI infrastructure. These financing platforms will help customers access scarce compute at scale and build the DSX AI factories that will power every industry and country in the age of AI."

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