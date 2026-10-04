Open-source tool designs LEGO builds with more than 2,000 real pieces — their programs output detailed CAD files, but no models have been built yet

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Claude designed Sakura Garden, with a five-story pagoda, a koi pond, and cherry trees in 2,175 pieces.

Sakura Garden, an AI-designed LEGO model with a five-story pagoda, torii gate, koi pond, and cherry trees, open in the ldraw-nova web app&#039;s 3D viewer
(Image credit: anteloc/GitHub)

AI models can now design LEGO builds with thousands of real pieces, creating programs that output detailed CAD files, with the assistance of open-source LDraw Nova. It can leverage general models like GPT-6 Astra and Claude Opus 5.5 to design elaborate builds from a prompt, such as the 2,175-piece Sakura Garden. The models use Python tools to write programs, which output the builds without placing every brick. None of the designs have been built with real bricks yet, though; developer Carlos Antelo says he “didn’t even try.”

LDraw Nova - Open Source AI LEGOs© - YouTube LDraw Nova - Open Source AI LEGOs© - YouTube
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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.