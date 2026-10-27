Roblox accused of downloading 145GB of 3D assets, including adult content, for AI training purposes during scraping spree — 1,000 files scraped by automated crawler that ignored Open3DLab's site rules

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Another crawler vacuuming up the internet for undisclosed reasons

An image showing the outside of Roblox&#039;s headquarters in California.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Independent 3D modeling community Open3DLab has publicly warned that a web crawler, linked to the gaming platform Roblox, mapped "almost every project" on its website, along with sister sites SFMLab and SmutBase, downloading 145.5GB of data in the process. In a blog post, Open3DLab reports that "complete copies" of 1,027 files from 712 projects were sourced in the process, which it believes were taken for "AI training purposes."

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Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
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Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • coolitic
    Saw the "sister websites" and immediately stopped caring.

    It is kind of funny/worrying how said content would be used, considering that Roblox is supposed to be a children's platform.
    Reply