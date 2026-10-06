OpenAI and Synopsys partner to build "GPT-Synopsys" for autonomous chip design — specialized AI model will operate EDA tools, allowing engineers to deliver more sophisticated chips faster

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Agentic AI comes to chip design

GPT-Synopsys
(Image credit: Synopsys)

OpenAI and Synopsys have signed a multi-year agreement to jointly develop GPT-Synopsys, a specialized model optimized for semiconductor design using Synopsys's electronic design automation (EDA) tools. According to the September 30 announcement, the partnership “brings together OpenAI's advanced AI capabilities with Synopsys's industry-leading EDA tools and agentic AI capabilities to revolutionize the design of semiconductors.”

Engineers would delegate to agents that run the tools and execute the required processes until the work is ready for review. The companies say this would allow design teams to evaluate more options and deliver more sophisticated chips. Under the preferred partner agreement, OpenAI is licensing Synopsys's tools to develop the model — which will run on OpenAI-hosted infrastructure — after which the companies will jointly release the product and share revenue. The announcement did not disclose a release date or a pricing structure.

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Etiido Uko
Etiido Uko
News Contributor

Etiido Uko is a news contributor for Tom's Hardware covering the latest updates in big tech and the PC industry. He is a mechanical engineer and senior technical writer with over nine years of experience in documentation and reporting. He is deeply passionate about all things engineering and technology, and is an expert in gadgets, manufacturing, robotics, automotive, and aerospace.