"AI is grown, more than designed," OpenAI's chief scientist, Jakub Pachocki, said in a new blog post on the company's latest GPT-6 Astra release. Titling the piece "An Alien Mind," Pachocki portrays the latest large language model as something more ethereal and harder to quantify. Jensen Huang calls it AGI, and OpenAI claims it's the best, most aligned model the company has ever released. It's safer to delegate, better at complex work tasks, and it can even beat Portal in just a few hours.

Huang also said that AGI had previously been achieved back in March earlier this year. Artificial Analysis benchmarks suggest Astra is about as smart as Fable 5.1 - though crucially, cheaper on a per-task basis. Astra may well be better aligned than models in the past, and it may well be more capable in specific tasks and specific benchmarks. However, the claims that the model has achieved AGI, or Artificial General Intelligence, suggest an inflection point for the AI industry.

Astra's release comes alongside calls for an industry slowdown, greater government oversight, and controls on the AI industry. Now, OpenAI's Astra raises more eyebrows about frontier-level intelligence.

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Trust us, we don't know what we're doing

The tone around OpenAI's Astra release is intriguing. OpenAI's produced a new set of benchmarks, touting bold claims about the model's reasoning capabilities, with the model trained on 100,000 Blackwell GPUs, with more coming soon.

GPT-6 Astra, trained on ~100K+ NVIDIA Grace Blackwell NVLink72. From ChatGPT to o1 to Astra in 4 years.AGI has arrived. Congratulations @OpenAI team.400K GPUs coming online next.September 6, 2026

But Pachocki's blog post is much more nebulous. While Huang touts that AGI has arrived publicly, Pachocki says AI can only ever "simulate facets of human behaviour," not recreate it. He describes AI development as an experimental process that often "surprises" developers, with results that are "harder to interpret."

"An aligned AI should act with honesty and integrity, with love for humanity," Pachocki said. He speaks a lot on alignment, and it's encouraging that OpenAI is so keen to embed human moral understanding into its developments. Although OpenAI appears to be doing this more by orienting the model's goals towards a moralistic outcome, rather than helping to intrinsically understand human morality.

It's certainly different to the tack taken by other AI developers, where the likes of xAI's Grok was released with the ability to generate harmful content.

But the timing of Pachocki's warning is a little suspect. OpenAI has faced increasing pressure of late for its models to be more affordable, with Chinese alternatives like Deepseek V4, Kimi K3, as well as Western models like Google's Gemini Flash 3.8 and Meta's Muse Spark 1.3 offering compelling levels of intelligence at a much more affordable price than the frontier models.

It's perhaps telling that even for all its intelligence and alignment pre-training, GPT 6 Astra is notably cheaper to run on the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index than its chief rival, Anthropic's Fable 5.1 — which still retains the top spot on that Intelligence Index at the time of writing. Though it's 50% more expensive than GPT 5.6 Sol on the same tasks.

It's a researcher, but imagine what it could be

A huge component of marketing from the major AI developers has consistently been grounded in the idea that, as good as the models are now, just imagine how capable they're going to be in the future.

This was very much the underlying tone in Pachocki's breakdown of Astra's design and functions. Although he and OpenAI make broad suggestions about intelligence, and that the likes of Astra could be this new kind of intelligence which we don't really understand but can definitely control and corral, Pachocki ends his post by making it very clear that we aren't there yet.

OpenAI is prioritizing three areas of work with AI, and of late it's really just been trying to make a really good researcher. That's where we're at right now, with Astra representing the latest and best effort to develop that. Then comes the scientific progress, he said, and then everyone gets their own individual, personalized AGI helper.

Intriguingly, though, that seems to suggest that's something that everyone is clamoring for. Outside of the AI-boosting programmers who jump on each new hot model, the larger work comes in helping non-technical users understand the capabilities of these new, powerful AI models.

Tools, research capabilities, drug discovery, and pattern recognition on big datasets that find new insights and improve analytics are all legitimate and useful ways in which an AI researcher can be deployed, but in the near term, most of the general populace just don't want AI to take their jobs, and for it to be less scary.

It's encouraging that Pachocki's blog ends on a similar note of caution.

"We need to find ways to preserve human agency and enshrine an intrinsic value to being human, in a world where most tasks could be performed by AI."

That's key, but intriguingly, he also calls on others to take charge of that effort.

We didn't start the fire

In the aftermath of cost concerns and token usage exploding among more affordable alternatives, Pachocki wants everyone to slow down, and OpenAI wants world governments to be in charge of it.

"I believe that international coordination on future AI development needs to become a top priority for governments around the world," Pachocki said, calling for voluntary slowdowns and hinting that if that doesn't happen, enforcing it may need to come via legislation instead.

"... to ensure that humans remain in control of the future and are not left behind by unchecked progress, brought about by an alien intellect exceeding our own."

The threat of runaway is valid, and the "singularity" moment is a common trope in sci-fi that AI evangelists have been warning about for years. But Astra isn't AGI. Even getting anyone to agree on what AGI even means is hard enough.

Astra is more aligned and wins some new benchmarks, loses some others. It's another improved coding model with some impressive chops.

Astra is not an alien mind. Framing it as an unknowable entity, by the very people who made it, can read as inflammatory, especially in the context of calls for AI legislation from governments around the globe.

OpenAI's post might read like a post from a non-profit, but it very specifically became for-profit last year. With a future IPO looming, slowing down the competition by calling for legislation may be just as effective a strategy as rolling out a new model.