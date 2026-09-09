OpenAI claims GPT-6 Astra is an ethereal 'Alien Mind' with AGI-like qualities — company warns of alignment challenges as new frontier leader emerges

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Meanwhile, low-cost, intelligent-enough solutions are exploding in popularity.

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"AI is grown, more than designed," OpenAI's chief scientist, Jakub Pachocki, said in a new blog post on the company's latest GPT-6 Astra release. Titling the piece "An Alien Mind," Pachocki portrays the latest large language model as something more ethereal and harder to quantify. Jensen Huang calls it AGI, and OpenAI claims it's the best, most aligned model the company has ever released. It's safer to delegate, better at complex work tasks, and it can even beat Portal in just a few hours.

Huang also said that AGI had previously been achieved back in March earlier this year. Artificial Analysis benchmarks suggest Astra is about as smart as Fable 5.1 - though crucially, cheaper on a per-task basis. Astra may well be better aligned than models in the past, and it may well be more capable in specific tasks and specific benchmarks. However, the claims that the model has achieved AGI, or Artificial General Intelligence, suggest an inflection point for the AI industry.

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Jon Martindale
Jon Martindale
Freelance Writer

Jon Martindale is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. For the past 20 years, he's been writing about PC components, emerging technologies, and the latest software advances. His deep and broad journalistic experience gives him unique insights into the most exciting technology trends of today and tomorrow.