OpenAI projections point to a massive $278 billion cash burn through 2030 that exceeds the national budgets of Indonesia and Norway — $856 billion compute tab outpaces tenfold revenue surge

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More than the Slovakian government will spend in the same period.

OpenAI
(Image credit: Getty Images)

OpenAI expects to spend $278 billion more money than it generates between 2026 and 2030 due to aggressive spending on compute capacity and adjacent infrastructure, according to a recent presentation seen by the Financial Times. While the company projects nearly 10X revenue growth over the four-year period, the AI developer expects its spending on production capacity and supporting infrastructure to exceed its earnings by over a quarter of a trillion dollars.

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.