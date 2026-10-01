OpenAI says actors linked to China-based Moonshot AI spearheaded a campaign to extract its models’ hidden reasoning — logged 16,000 extraction requests across 4,000 accounts before cutoff

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OpenAI disrupted the campaign from July and has tightened its protections.

A glowing doorway on a dark landscape, ringed by streaks of orange and blue light
(Image credit: Moonshot AI)

OpenAI said in a company blog post that people associated with China-based Moonshot AI were at the core of an effort to pull hidden reasoning from its models. The post says that a “coordinated campaign” to extract “protected reasoning” from its models, which was “consistent with adversarial distillation,” occurred in July. OpenAI isn’t sure whether all of the operators it saw were a single actor.

Activity began on July 1st, “initially at a low volume.” After that came “high-volume spikes” on July 24 and 25, with 16,000 requests using an extraction pattern. The requests came from over 4,000 users. The activity attempted extraction but was “not necessarily successful,” and the campaign was “fully disrupted by July 28.” The post did not clarify any measure of success rate, which models were specifically targeted, or how many of the users were Moonshot-linked.

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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.