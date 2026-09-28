OpenAI's custom Jalapeno AI inference ASIC is for OpenAI’s internal use, but company leaves the door open to broader rollout — firm says it will have its ‘hands full’ with Jalapeño for ‘a good long time’

News
By
Published

OpenAI isn’t going up against Nvidia… at least not yet.

OpenAI&#039;s Jalapeno ASIC.
(Image credit: OpenAI)

Following the reveal of OpenAI’s Jalapeño ASIC, a clear question formed: Who is this for? That’s not to say the accelerator doesn’t have a purpose, but rather that OpenAI didn’t clearly define what its ambitions were in the hardware space. On one hand, the company suggested it was building ASICs for its own purposes when OpenAI and Broadcom revealed their partnership last year. On the other hand, OpenAI laid out benchmarks comparing Jalapeño to Nvidia’s Blackwell accelerators and doubled down on a multi-generational roadmap at Hot Chips 2026. Jalapeño is built for OpenAI’s compute needs, Richard Ho, Head of Hardware at OpenAI, told Tom’s Hardware Premium. However, the VP says “you could use it for anybody, honestly,” and left the door open for a wider rollout. You can read the full transcript of the interview here.

“We have such a strong demand for compute within the company. It's going to take us a good long time to even fill our own demand, which is growing all the time,” Ho said. “I think that we're going to have our hands full just providing compute for OpenAI for a good long time. That's not to say that it can't be used elsewhere. I believe it could be, but I think our priority is to make sure that OpenAI's compute needs are met first and foremost.”

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
TOPICS
Jake Roach
Jake Roach
Senior Analyst, CPUs

Jake Roach is the Senior CPU Analyst at Tom’s Hardware, writing reviews, news, and features about the latest consumer and workstation processors.