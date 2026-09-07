OpenAI’s GPT-6 Astra model autonomously completes Portal in 24 hours — feat cost just $571 in tokens

An AI and LLM enthusiast has conducted an experiment where OpenAI's new GPT-6 Astra played through the entirety of Valve's Portal 3D puzzler game on its own. This seems like a remarkably progressive step forward for LLMs and a convincing demonstration of multimodal 'AI intelligence.' It wasn’t that long ago AIs were losing at Atari 2600 chess. However, this puzzle gaming task resulted in 3,336 tool calls and a headline API cost of $571.18. CozyBlaze, the enthusiast, has since clarified that the costs were covered by their $200 Codex Pro subscription.

GPT-6 Astra Plays Portal - YouTube Watch On

The video above has Astra’s thinking/pauses removed to make watching somewhat bearable.

“The model controls Portal through MCP [Model Context Protocol] + a modified SourcePauseTool,” explains CozyBlaze. “The game stays paused while the model thinks; once the model sends an input sequence, SPT unpauses and executes it.” During the thinking time, the AI received screenshots and information about the player character position. After this, the game resumed, and Astra executed its planned moves and inputs. This is why the edited highlights reel is ~ 2 hours, but the full set of GPT-6 Astra Portal VOD streams adds up to ~24 hours.

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And... GPT-6 Astra has autonomously completed Portal! I didn’t expect this to happen so soon, but I’m glad we've made so much progress here.I was reminded that back in 2016, one of OpenAI’s technical goals was to “solve a wide variety of games using a single agent.” pic.twitter.com/2nVREdCbMISeptember 5, 2026

CozyBlaze is pragmatic about the achievement. They admit there are still many problems to solve, and this runthrough shouldn’t be viewed as an AI benchmark. “But watching a general-purpose agent autonomously navigate and make it all the way through the game feels like a small glimpse of that original vision becoming real,” they observe. That original vision is OpenAI’s from way back in 2016, when an eventual goal of a single agent solving a variety of games was mentioned.

If you want to see the inner workings of CozyBlaze’s Portal Agent, it is available on GitHub. There are some instructions there for you to explore it or try it for yourself, too.

GPT-6 Astra became OpenAI’s flagship model earlier this month. OpenAI claims the new model offers “a new generation of intelligence,” and “is state-of-the-art on computer use, browsing, software engineering, cybersecurity, science, and professional work.” Expect to see more of Astra flexing its muscular gray matter in the coming days.

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