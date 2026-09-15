Perplexity’s local AI agent comes to Windows, but only for RTX GPUs with at least 24GB of VRAM — Portable Computer brings AI for multistep tasks to compatible PCs

Perplexity has released Portable Computer for Windows , in partnership with Nvidia , via the existing Perplexity app for Windows. Previously, this functionality was only available on Linux-based operating systems. The hardware requirements remain, meaning the host system must have at least 24GB of VRAM with a GeForce RTX or RTX PRO GPU. Likewise, a Pro or Max Perplexity subscription is required. Portable Computer was originally launched on the DGX Spark as a fully local AI agent platform.

Portable Computer, launched originally for Linux on Aug. 25, is a local version of Perplexity Computer, which is the company’s agent for multistep tasks. Perplexity Computer can plan, run subtasks through connectors and tools, and produce a result other than a simple chat response. This runs in Perplexity’s cloud and consumes Computer credits. Portable Computer is the same agent but with features running on your local PC instead of in the cloud. Local work does not consume credits, but the agent can send tasks to cloud models with explicit permission if necessary, the company said. Nvidia said on Sept. 3 that Windows support was coming soon.

(Image credit: Perplexity)

Portable Computer for Windows comes with some new features. These include scheduled recurring tasks and local MCP servers for desktop apps, according to Perplexity. Nvidia listed connectors for Microsoft Word, Google Drive, Gmail, Slack, and GitHub. The app also includes a dropdown for downloading a local model with one click. Nvidia named Qwen 3.8 27B as an example local model. DGX Station support is expected soon, Nvidia said.

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Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity, wrote on X on Sept. 14 that with this release comes “unmetered local intelligence on every Windows PC running on Nvidia hardware and Perplexity harness.” The 24GB requirement is a VRAM gate more than a generation gate, cutting across Nvidia’s consumer lineup. Cards that meet the stated 24GB+ VRAM requirement include the RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti (24GB), the RTX 4090 (24GB), and the 5090 (32GB). The RTX 5090 Laptop GPU at 24GB has not explicitly been mentioned by either company. RTX PRO Blackwell cards that qualify are the 4000 (24GB), 4500 (32GB), 5000 (48GB or 72GB), and 6000 (96GB).

We're expanding our work with @nvidia to bring fully local AI to Microsoft Windows PCs with RTX GPUs. Unmetered local intelligence on every Windows PC running on NVIDIA hardware and Perplexity harness. Enjoy!September 14, 2026

In a Sept. 3 post ahead of IFA, the consumer electronics trade show in Berlin, Nvidia indicated more plans along these lines. The post stated that RTX Spark Windows PCs from Lenovo and Acer are expected in October and that two local agents, Hermes Agent and OpenClaw, are getting the same simplified local setup. For users who already own a qualifying RTX PC, the Windows release removes the need to buy a separate system. Upgrading a compatible desktop with a used qualifying card could also cost less than buying the DGX Spark Founders Edition at its $4,699 price.