PewDiePie unveils ‘uncensored’ Ajax AI model built to run on home PCs — creator says OpenAI banned him twice over model distillation used to build his product

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The YouTuber’s account was deactivated over “distillation” during his model research.

PewDiePie beside an OpenAI email shown in his video, indicating his account was deactivated over distillation
(Image credit: PewDiePie on YouTube)

PewDiePie, the popular YouTuber, has unveiled Ajax, his “uncensored AI model” built to run at home, and says in a new video that OpenAI banned him twice while he was making it. According to the OpenAI email he shows, one ban was explicitly for “distillation,” the practice of using one model’s outputs or reasoning to train another. Ajax is built for Odysseus, his self-hosted AI workspace, as an autonomous, always-on agent and assistant.

I seriously should NOT be dropping this. - YouTube I seriously should NOT be dropping this. - YouTube
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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • usertests
    There's nothing wrong with distillation, whether it's China or PewDiePie doing it. It's an unwanted customer behavior, that's all.

    "Uncensored" is good, and we'll only see more of that over time if it becomes cheaper to train.

    Nuclear weapons knowledge isn't particularly dangerous because non-proliferation relies on control of plutonium, uranium, etc. deposits. Synthetic biology is the more interesting risk, especially since we had that one pandemic.
    Reply
  • bit_user
    usertests said:
    There's nothing wrong with distillation, whether it's China or PewDiePie doing it. It's an unwanted customer behavior, that's all.
    It'd be interesting to see what courts decide, if a case ever comes to trial. I think a model produced via distillation could probably be considered a "derivative work".

    usertests said:
    "Uncensored" is good, and we'll only see more of that over time if it becomes cheaper to train.
    Keep that thought in mind, if any of your accounts get hacked by an AI swarm or if there's a terrorist attack with a bio weapon.

    Some censoring is for decency, but some of it is really about public safety.
    Reply
  • ezst036
    PewDiePie is a software developer now?
    Reply
  • derekullo
    ezst036 said:
    PewDiePie is a software developer now?
    Software developer isn't the respected title it once was !
    Reply
  • me-three
    Admin said:
    ...Ajax, a fine-tuned Qwen3.5-9B agent.

    Talk about old news. An abliterated 9B model three generations old. I'm guessing there's probably a dozen or more uncensored Qwen 3.8 27B models floating on HuggingFace.

    Anyway, abliteration (decensoring) isn't fine-tuning, nor is it distillation. Since the model is open-weight, none of those is illegal. Making bio-stuff at a design step probably isn't, either, at least until you start gathering precursor chemicals, at which then authorities would like a word, if they get wise.

    But decensoring doesn't matter if the model didn't have any training on chemical/bio, just as decensored image generators still can't do p0rn if they weren't trained on human nudes. You have to retrain (fine-tune) the models on the naughty stuff. The standard approach is to use LoRA, at least if we're talking nudes.

    Cursory chatbot query sez that Qwen 3.8 27B does have "general domain knowledge regarding biology, chemistry, and published historical/scientific discussions of toxins and pathogens."

    Similarly, Qwen Image 2.1 "was pre-trained on general web image-text pairs containing standard human figures, artistic depictions, and general anatomical features. Unlike earlier models that strictly purged human skin tones and anatomy during pre-training, Qwen Image 2.1 retained basic anatomical latent vectors."

    So, you are kinda sorta halfway there for bioweapons, but you need to have some biochemistry knowledge to start. Doing p0rn with abliterated Qwen Image is probably an easier go. Would probably need fine-tuning on existing p0rn material.
    Reply
  • me-three
    Here's a more relevant bit that should get more attention. No need to worry about blocking AI cyberweapon potential from US models. Just use a Chinese model.

    https://www.anthropic.com/research/glm-5-3-and-the-spread-of-advanced-cyber-capabilities
    Reply
  • usertests
    bit_user said:
    Keep that thought in mind, if any of your accounts get hacked by an AI swarm or if there's a terrorist attack with a bio weapon.

    Some censoring is for decency, but some of it is really about public safety.
    There's absolutely no stopping the proliferation of open weights/source models. Forget about it. Everything online with an obvious vulnerability is going to get hacked soon.

    We're more likely to reach a point where governments are attempting to ban certain hardware from reaching consumers because it's too powerful or whatever reasoning they come up with. That's an idea that has been considered since at least 2023.
    Reply